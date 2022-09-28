Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Sells 9,716 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,716 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $364.93 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $362.35 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $404.52 and its 200-day moving average is $410.35.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
