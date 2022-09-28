Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Sells 9,716 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,716 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $364.93 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $362.35 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $404.52 and its 200-day moving average is $410.35.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.