Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Trims Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC cut its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 590 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $553.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $560.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $593.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at ServiceNow

ServiceNow Stock Performance

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total transaction of $1,871,444.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total transaction of $3,280,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $16,699,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,922 shares of company stock valued at $15,146,557. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NOW opened at $378.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 416.43, a P/E/G ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $451.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $475.69. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $367.71 and a 1 year high of $707.60.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 7.22%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

