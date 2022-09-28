Clean Yield Group Sells 160 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Clean Yield Group reduced its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,624,980 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE XOM opened at $85.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $357.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $105.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.82.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

