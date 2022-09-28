Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Lifted to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Investec upgraded Close Brothers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,140 ($13.77) in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Close Brothers Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Close Brothers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,255.00.

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

Close Brothers Group Trading Down 11.7 %

Shares of CBGPY opened at $19.34 on Monday. Close Brothers Group has a 52 week low of $19.34 and a 52 week high of $44.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.26 and a 200-day moving average of $26.95.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various savings products, including personal and business savings, and pension deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.