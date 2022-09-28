CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Short Interest Update

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 120.2% from the August 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CLPS Incorporation Trading Down 2.1 %

CLPS Incorporation stock opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.72. CLPS Incorporation has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $3.86.

About CLPS Incorporation

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology, consulting, and solutions to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

