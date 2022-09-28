CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Short Interest Update

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 120.2% from the August 31st total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
CLPS Incorporation Trading Down 2.1 %
CLPS Incorporation stock opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.72. CLPS Incorporation has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $3.86.
About CLPS Incorporation
