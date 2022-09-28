CLS (LON:CLI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $151.80

Shares of CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 151.80 ($1.83) and last traded at GBX 151.80 ($1.83), with a volume of 7332 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 154.80 ($1.87).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of CLS from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 255 ($3.08) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.
CLS Trading Down 6.8 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 189.57 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 202.30. The stock has a market cap of £568.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 450.32.
CLS Cuts Dividend
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Anna L. K. Seeley sold 5,241,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 250 ($3.02), for a total transaction of £13,103,040 ($15,832,576.12).
About CLS
CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.
