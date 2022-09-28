CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

CMC Materials Stock Performance

CMC Materials stock opened at $173.69 on Monday. CMC Materials has a one year low of $119.19 and a one year high of $197.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $173.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CMC Materials

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of CMC Materials by 180.0% in the second quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 1,470,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,500,000 after purchasing an additional 945,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CMC Materials by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,419,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,625,000 after acquiring an additional 693,584 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 2,649.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 600,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,258,000 after acquiring an additional 578,273 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 230.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 773,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,316,000 after acquiring an additional 539,048 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the second quarter valued at about $63,007,000. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

Featured Stories

