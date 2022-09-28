Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Coffee from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Get Coffee alerts:

Coffee Price Performance

NASDAQ:JVA opened at $2.46 on Monday. Coffee has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 million, a P/E ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coffee

Coffee Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Coffee stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Coffee Holding Co., Inc. ( NASDAQ:JVA Get Rating ) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 389,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.83% of Coffee worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 20.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.