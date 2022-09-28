Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Coffee from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.
Coffee Price Performance
NASDAQ:JVA opened at $2.46 on Monday. Coffee has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $5.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 5.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.04 million, a P/E ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coffee
Coffee Company Profile
Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.
