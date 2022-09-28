Cognex Co. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Cognex in a report issued on Thursday, September 22nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cognex’s current full-year earnings is $0.92 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cognex’s FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CGNX. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cognex from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Cognex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.75.

Cognex Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CGNX opened at $42.64 on Monday. Cognex has a 52 week low of $40.55 and a 52 week high of $92.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.64 and its 200 day moving average is $53.11. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.70.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Cognex had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognex

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Cognex by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Cognex by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,748,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $135,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Cognex by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cognex by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,208,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $171,735,000 after purchasing an additional 87,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Cognex by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,104 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Stories

