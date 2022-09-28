Collective Family Office LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Collective Family Office LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Clarity Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its position in shares of Chevron by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Chevron Trading Up 0.0 %

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

NYSE CVX opened at $141.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $101.45 and a one year high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.84 and its 200-day moving average is $159.67.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

