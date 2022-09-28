Colleen McHugh Purchases 10,000 Shares of Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI) Stock

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited (LON:RECI – Get Rating) insider Colleen McHugh bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of £12,800 ($15,466.41).

Colleen McHugh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Real Estate Credit Investments alerts:

On Wednesday, September 7th, Colleen McHugh bought 10,000 shares of Real Estate Credit Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 141 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of £14,100 ($17,037.22).

Real Estate Credit Investments Trading Up 4.8 %

LON RECI opened at GBX 130 ($1.57) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £298.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,181.82. Real Estate Credit Investments Limited has a one year low of GBX 124 ($1.50) and a one year high of GBX 159.42 ($1.93). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 142.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 147.51.

Real Estate Credit Investments Dividend Announcement

About Real Estate Credit Investments

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Real Estate Credit Investments’s payout ratio is 109.09%.

(Get Rating)

Real Estate Credit Investments Limited is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Cheyne Capital Management (UK) LLP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily makes its investments in asset backed securities. The fund considers coupon or cash flows on the tranche relative to the underlying credit to make its investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Real Estate Credit Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Estate Credit Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.