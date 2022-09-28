Color Platform Price Reaches $0.0028 (CLR)

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One Color Platform coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Color Platform has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Color Platform has a market cap of $384,249.35 and approximately $2.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,505.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $114.43 or 0.00586683 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.92 or 0.00255940 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00047574 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005438 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Color Platform Coin Profile

Color Platform (CRYPTO:CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Color Platform Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

