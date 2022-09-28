Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRAW) Short Interest Update

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a growth of 217.6% from the August 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Comera Life Sciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Comera Life Sciences stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRAW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 202,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Comera Life Sciences Price Performance

Comera Life Sciences stock opened at $0.07 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.09. Comera Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.70.

About Comera Life Sciences

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc, a preclinical stage life sciences company, develops an internal portfolio of proprietary therapeutics that incorporate its proprietary formulation platform, SQore. Its SQore platform is designed to enable the conversion of intravenous (IV) biologics to subcutaneous (SQ) versions.

