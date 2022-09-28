Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $32.51

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.51 and last traded at $32.55, with a volume of 266 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHCT. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Community Healthcare Trust Trading Down 3.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $769.54 million, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.73.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Community Healthcare Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.442 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 208.24%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 144.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

About Community Healthcare Trust

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

