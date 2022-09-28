Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $32.51

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.51 and last traded at $32.55, with a volume of 266 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.29.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have issued reports on CHCT. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Community Healthcare Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.
Community Healthcare Trust Trading Down 3.7 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $769.54 million, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.73.
Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend
Institutional Trading of Community Healthcare Trust
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 144.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 15.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.
About Community Healthcare Trust
Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.
