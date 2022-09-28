Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CHCT. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.33.
Community Healthcare Trust Stock Down 3.7 %
Shares of CHCT stock opened at $30.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $769.54 million, a PE ratio of 36.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.65. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.73.
Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHCT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 144.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 15.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.
About Community Healthcare Trust
Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $667.3 million in 131 real estate properties as of September 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.
