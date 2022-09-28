Community Token Trading Down 17% Over Last Week (COMT)

Community Token (COMT) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 28th. One Community Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Community Token has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $13,604.00 worth of Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Community Token has traded down 17% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004233 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010920 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070489 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10776006 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Community Token Profile

Community Token’s launch date was January 5th, 2022. Community Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. Community Token’s official website is www.communitymetaverse.space. Community Token’s official Twitter account is @com_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Community Token is https://reddit.com/r/CommunityMetaverse.

Community Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Community Token (COMT) it’s the official currency for all Community Metaverse products and systems (except in the Voting System).The total supply will be 1,000,000,000,000,000 (one quadrillion) tokens. Total commission on transactions – 4%: 1% tax – to the Development/Marketing Wallet 1% tax – as dividends for CVP holders through staking. Dividends will be sent to staking contracts and distributed between all holders who stake CVP 2% tax – will be redistributed between holdersCommunity Metaverse aims to present a truly transparent and fully community-driven ecosystem. Giving holders full authority to make decisions (through our Voting System) on which direction to take, and which products to create.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Community Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Community Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Community Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

