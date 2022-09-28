Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Short Interest Up 234.1% in September

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 265,300 shares, a growth of 234.1% from the August 31st total of 79,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 483,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CFRUY shares. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 150 to CHF 130 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 142 to CHF 152 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 133 to CHF 131 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. HSBC lowered Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 155 to CHF 145 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.86.

OTCMKTS:CFRUY opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $15.67.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1231 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

