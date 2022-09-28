Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

SID has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,904,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,209,000 after buying an additional 730,767 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,108,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,803,000 after buying an additional 877,887 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 357.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,446,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,422,000 after buying an additional 1,130,260 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,403,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,606,000 after buying an additional 48,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 1.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,335,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,913,000 after buying an additional 13,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SID opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $5.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average is $3.69.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

