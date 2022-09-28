Comparing Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF) and The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG)

Atlas Financial (OTCMKTS:AFHIF – Get Rating) and The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Atlas Financial has a beta of 2.46, indicating that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.1% of The Hartford Financial Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% of Atlas Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of The Hartford Financial Services Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atlas Financial N/A N/A -20.69% The Hartford Financial Services Group 9.42% 15.03% 3.23%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Atlas Financial and The Hartford Financial Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Atlas Financial and The Hartford Financial Services Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atlas Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A The Hartford Financial Services Group 0 3 6 0 2.67

The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus price target of $81.20, indicating a potential upside of 31.03%. Given The Hartford Financial Services Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Hartford Financial Services Group is more favorable than Atlas Financial.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Atlas Financial and The Hartford Financial Services Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atlas Financial $4.84 million 0.29 -$5.67 million N/A N/A The Hartford Financial Services Group $22.39 billion 0.89 $2.37 billion $6.08 10.19

The Hartford Financial Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Atlas Financial.

Summary

The Hartford Financial Services Group beats Atlas Financial on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atlas Financial

Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, Anchor Group Management, Inc., engages in generating, underwriting, and servicing of commercial automobile insurance in the United States. The company's automobile insurance products provide insurance coverage in three areas, including liability, accident benefits, and physical damage. It focuses on the light commercial automobile sector, including taxi cabs, non-emergency paratransit, limousine, livery, and business autos. It distributes its insurance products through a network of independent retail agents. Atlas Financial Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers. The company's Personal Lines segment provides automobile, homeowners, and personal umbrella coverages through direct-to-consumer channel and independent agents. Its Property & Casualty Other Operations segment offers coverage for asbestos and environmental exposures. The company's Group Benefits segment provides group life, disability, and other group coverages to members of employer groups, associations, and affinity groups through direct insurance policies; reinsurance to other insurance companies; employer paid and voluntary product coverages; disability underwriting, administration, and claims processing to self-funded employer plans; and a single-company leave management solution. This segment distributes its group insurance products and services through brokers, consultants, third-party administrators, trade associations, and private exchanges. Its Hartford Funds segment offers investment products for retail and retirement accounts; exchange-traded products through broker-dealer organizations, independent financial advisers, defined contribution plans, financial consultants, bank trust groups, and registered investment advisers; and investment management and administrative services, such as product design, implementation, and oversight. The company was founded in 1810 and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut.

