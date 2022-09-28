Comparing CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) and Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB)

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) and Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

CB Financial Services has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Randolph Bancorp has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CB Financial Services and Randolph Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CB Financial Services 20.56% 6.51% 0.57% Randolph Bancorp 9.46% 5.41% 0.66%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

28.9% of CB Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.6% of Randolph Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of CB Financial Services shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Randolph Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CB Financial Services and Randolph Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CB Financial Services 0 1 0 0 2.00 Randolph Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Randolph Bancorp has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.30%. Given Randolph Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Randolph Bancorp is more favorable than CB Financial Services.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CB Financial Services and Randolph Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CB Financial Services $59.84 million 1.87 $11.57 million $2.28 9.63 Randolph Bancorp $56.04 million 2.50 $9.60 million $0.78 34.51

CB Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than Randolph Bancorp. CB Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Randolph Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

CB Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. Randolph Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. CB Financial Services pays out 42.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Randolph Bancorp pays out 38.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Randolph Bancorp beats CB Financial Services on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products. Its loan products comprise residential real estate loans, such as one- to four-family mortgage loans, home equity installment loans, and home equity lines of credit; commercial real estate loans that are secured primarily by improved properties, such as retail facilities, office buildings, and other non-residential buildings; construction loans to individuals to finance the construction of residential dwellings, as well as for the construction of commercial properties, including hotels, apartment buildings, housing developments, and owner-occupied properties used for businesses; commercial and industrial loans, and lines of credit; consumer loans consisting of indirect auto loans, secured and unsecured loans, and lines of credit; and other loans. In addition, the company conducts insurance agency activities by offering property and casualty, commercial liability, surety, and other insurance products. It operates through its main office and 13 branch offices in Greene, Allegheny, Washington, Fayette, and Westmoreland counties in southwestern Pennsylvania; Marshall and Ohio counties in West Virginia; and Belmont County in Ohio, as well as one loan production offices in Allegheny County. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Carmichaels, Pennsylvania.

About Randolph Bancorp

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. It operates through two segments, Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also offers one- to four-family residential mortgage, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and consumer loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and investment securities. In addition, the company provides remote deposit capture products for business customers to meet their online banking needs; cash management solutions, including ACH origination, wire transfer, positive pay, and account reconciliation; and digital banking services. It operates five branch offices in Massachusetts; six loan production offices; and lending centers located in Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

