Comparing Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) & Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP)

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) and Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Checkpoint Therapeutics has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immutep has a beta of 2.21, suggesting that its stock price is 121% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Checkpoint Therapeutics alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Checkpoint Therapeutics and Immutep’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Checkpoint Therapeutics $270,000.00 359.71 -$56.67 million ($0.89) -1.18 Immutep $4.90 million 28.46 -$23.37 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Immutep has higher revenue and earnings than Checkpoint Therapeutics.

10.8% of Checkpoint Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of Immutep shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Checkpoint Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Immutep shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Checkpoint Therapeutics and Immutep, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Checkpoint Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Immutep 0 0 1 0 3.00

Checkpoint Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 1,185.71%. Given Checkpoint Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Checkpoint Therapeutics is more favorable than Immutep.

Profitability

This table compares Checkpoint Therapeutics and Immutep’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Checkpoint Therapeutics -62,618.26% -273.30% -150.27% Immutep N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Immutep beats Checkpoint Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc., clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells. It is also developing Olafertinib, a third-generation epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor, as a treatment for patients with EGFR mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; CK-103, a selective and potent small molecule inhibitor of bromodomain and extra-terminal bromodomains; and anti-carbonic anhydrase IX (CAIX) antibody, a fully human preclinical antibody to recognize CAIX expressing cells and kill them via antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity and complement-dependent cytotoxicity. The company has collaboration agreements with TG Therapeutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize certain assets in connection with its licenses in the field of hematological malignancies. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.

About Immutep

(Get Rating)

Immutep Limited, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is eftilagimod alpha (efti or IMP321), a recombinant protein that is in Phase IIb clinical trial as a chemo-immunotherapy combination for metastatic breast cancer. The company also develops TACTI-002, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) and non-small cell lung cancer; TACTI-003 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat HNSCC; and INSIGHT-003, which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as INSIGHT-005 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial to treat solid tumors. In addition, it offers IMP761, an agonist of lymphocyte activation gene 3 for autoimmune disease; IMP701, an antagonist antibody that acts to stimulate T cell proliferation in cancer patients; and IMP731, a depleting antibody that removes T cells involved in autoimmunity. Immutep Limited has collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis, CYTLIMIC Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Institute of Clinical Cancer Research, Merck KGaA, and EOC Pharma. The company was formerly known as Prima BioMed Ltd and changed its name to Immutep Limited in November 2017. Immutep Limited was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Checkpoint Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.