Comparing Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) & Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy and Diamondback Energy are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.5% of Diamondback Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 40.7% of Earthstone Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Diamondback Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Earthstone Energy and Diamondback Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Earthstone Energy 1 2 3 0 2.33 Diamondback Energy 0 2 15 1 2.94

Risk and Volatility

Earthstone Energy currently has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 111.20%. Diamondback Energy has a consensus target price of $168.89, suggesting a potential upside of 48.82%. Given Earthstone Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Earthstone Energy is more favorable than Diamondback Energy.

Earthstone Energy has a beta of 2.04, suggesting that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamondback Energy has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Earthstone Energy and Diamondback Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Earthstone Energy 17.51% 25.59% 15.06% Diamondback Energy 42.23% 25.12% 14.67%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Earthstone Energy and Diamondback Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Earthstone Energy $419.64 million 3.70 $35.48 million $1.85 5.89 Diamondback Energy $6.80 billion 2.90 $2.18 billion $21.39 5.31

Diamondback Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Earthstone Energy. Diamondback Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Earthstone Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Diamondback Energy beats Earthstone Energy on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Earthstone Energy



Earthstone Energy, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 120 gross Eagle Ford wells, as well as had 147,587 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 93,575 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 54,012 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves. Earthstone Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Diamondback Energy



Diamondback Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company's total acreage position was approximately 524,700 gross acres in the Permian Basin; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 1,788,991 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent. It also held working interests in 5,289 gross producing wells, as well as royalty interests in 6,455 additional wells. In addition, the company owns mineral interests approximately 930,871 gross acres and 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets, including 866 miles of crude oil gathering pipelines, natural gas gathering pipelines, and an integrated water system in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. Diamondback Energy, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

