Comparing MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) & Tamino Minerals (OTCMKTS:TINO)

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) and Tamino Minerals (OTCMKTS:TINO – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for MarketWise and Tamino Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MarketWise 0 2 4 0 2.67 Tamino Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A

MarketWise presently has a consensus target price of $6.67, indicating a potential upside of 193.69%. Given MarketWise’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe MarketWise is more favorable than Tamino Minerals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

3.4% of MarketWise shares are held by institutional investors. 22.6% of MarketWise shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Tamino Minerals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

MarketWise has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tamino Minerals has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MarketWise and Tamino Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MarketWise -67.60% N/A -74.99% Tamino Minerals N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MarketWise and Tamino Minerals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MarketWise $549.18 million 1.32 -$1.01 billion N/A N/A Tamino Minerals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Tamino Minerals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MarketWise.

Summary

MarketWise beats Tamino Minerals on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc. operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis. It provides its research across various platforms, including desktop and laptop, as well as mobile devices, such as tablets and mobile phones. The company serves approximately 972 thousand paid subscribers and approximately 13.7 million free subscribers. MarketWise, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

About Tamino Minerals

Tamino Minerals, Inc. operates as a mineral exploration and development company. The company explores for gold, copper, lead, silver, lithium, and zinc deposits. It holds a portfolio of properties located in Mexico. The company was formerly known as Entertainment Games, Inc. and changed its name to Tamino Minerals, Inc. in March 2013. Tamino Minerals, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Hermosillo, Mexico.

