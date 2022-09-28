CompliFi (COMFI) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.73 Million

CompliFi (COMFI) traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 28th. CompliFi has a market cap of $1.73 million and $14,575.00 worth of CompliFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CompliFi has traded 18.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CompliFi coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000915 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004233 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010920 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070489 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10776006 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About CompliFi

CompliFi launched on November 17th, 2020. CompliFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. CompliFi’s official Twitter account is @CompliFi_Pro. The Reddit community for CompliFi is https://reddit.com/r/CompliFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for CompliFi is compli.fi.

CompliFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CompliFi Protocol proposes a decentralised mechanism for issuing a wide range of financial derivatives that are fully collateralised at all times and, therefore, carry no counterparty risk. The protocol also features minimal governance, no margin calls or liquidations, and limited sensitivity to blockchain network congestion. The trade-offs required to achieve these properties are finite settlement time, fixed upper bounds on the derivatives’ payoff functions and an increased working capital requirement for the issuance process.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CompliFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CompliFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CompliFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

