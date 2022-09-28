Computacenter (LON:CCC) Upgraded to Buy by Citigroup

Computacenter (LON:CCC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,450 ($29.60) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 3,080 ($37.22). Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.38% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,470 ($29.85) price target on shares of Computacenter in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Computacenter from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Computacenter from GBX 3,380 ($40.84) to GBX 2,900 ($35.04) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,774 ($33.52).

Get Computacenter alerts:

Computacenter Stock Performance

Shares of Computacenter stock opened at GBX 1,954 ($23.61) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,401.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,532.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,236.71. Computacenter has a 12 month low of GBX 1,922 ($23.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,050 ($36.85). The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.24.

About Computacenter

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and operations services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, North America, and internationally. The company offers workplace solutions, including endpoint management, field and lifecycle, virtual desktop, managed print, service desk and remote support, application, collaboration management, and experience management services, as well as device as a service; applications and data solutions, including software development, software lifecycle management, cloud and application support, application migration, data and analytics, user experience, and process automation services; cloud and data center solutions, which include data center, cloud platform, marketplace software sourcing, private cloud, enterprise cloud, finops, data center deployment, cloud optimization, application migration, infrastructure and cloud managed, and application platform services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Computacenter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computacenter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.