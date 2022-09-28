Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 78.1% from the August 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 159,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Connexa Sports Technologies

In other Connexa Sports Technologies news, major shareholder Bitnile Holdings, Inc. sold 39,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $39,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,340,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,010. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 89,700 shares of company stock worth $84,794.

Get Connexa Sports Technologies alerts:

Connexa Sports Technologies Stock Down 6.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CNXA opened at $0.39 on Wednesday. Connexa Sports Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $2.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.86.

Connexa Sports Technologies Company Profile

Connexa Sports Technologies Inc operates as a sports company. It delivers products, technologies, and services across the watch, play, learn commercial and subscription-as-a-service activities in sports. The company was formerly known as Slinger Bag Inc and changed its name to Connexa Sports Technologies Inc in May 2022.

Featured Stories

