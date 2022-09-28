ContentBox Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (BOX)

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. One ContentBox coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $648,000.00 and $79,412.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ContentBox Coin Profile

ContentBox uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins. The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ContentBox

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content.BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

