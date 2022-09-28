Contentos (COS) Market Capitalization Tops $24.67 Million

Contentos (COS) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Contentos coin can now be bought for $0.0059 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular exchanges. Contentos has a market capitalization of $24.67 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Contentos has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005118 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,547.98 or 0.99935247 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006757 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.28 or 0.00057675 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003222 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010224 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005584 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00063837 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00079406 BTC.

Contentos Coin Profile

COS is a coin. It launched on November 27th, 2019. Contentos’ total supply is 9,927,702,801 coins and its circulating supply is 4,159,508,027 coins. The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io.

Contentos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO. Telegram | Facebook | LinkedIn “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Contentos using one of the exchanges listed above.

