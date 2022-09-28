Contrasting Adient (NYSE:ADNT) & Aptiv (NYSE:APTV)

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) and Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Adient has a beta of 2.68, indicating that its stock price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aptiv has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Adient alerts:

Insider & Institutional Ownership

97.6% of Adient shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of Aptiv shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Adient shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Aptiv shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adient 6.00% -2.41% -0.62% Aptiv 1.10% 6.01% 2.69%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Adient and Aptiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Adient and Aptiv’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adient $13.68 billion 0.21 $1.11 billion $8.28 3.62 Aptiv $15.62 billion 1.44 $590.00 million $0.42 197.62

Adient has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aptiv. Adient is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Aptiv, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Adient and Aptiv, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adient 1 4 3 0 2.25 Aptiv 1 1 14 0 2.81

Adient presently has a consensus target price of $39.14, indicating a potential upside of 30.48%. Aptiv has a consensus target price of $151.11, indicating a potential upside of 82.05%. Given Aptiv’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Aptiv is more favorable than Adient.

Summary

Aptiv beats Adient on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adient

(Get Rating)

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Aptiv

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems. The Advanced Safety and User Experience segment provides critical components, systems integration, and software development for vehicle safety, security, comfort, and convenience, such as sensing and perception systems, electronic control units, multi-domain controllers, vehicle connectivity systems, application software, and autonomous driving technologies. The company was formerly known as Delphi Automotive PLC and changed its name to Aptiv PLC in December 2017. Aptiv PLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.