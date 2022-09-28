Contrasting Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH) & IMAC (NASDAQ:BACK)

IMAC (NASDAQ:BACK – Get Rating) and Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group (NASDAQ:AIH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IMAC and Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMAC $14.39 million 0.73 -$10.54 million N/A N/A Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group $101.31 million 0.39 -$90.93 million N/A N/A

IMAC has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IMAC 0 0 0 0 N/A Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for IMAC and Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

IMAC currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,202.08%. Given IMAC’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IMAC is more favorable than Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group.

Profitability

This table compares IMAC and Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMAC -64.22% -57.75% -37.44% Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

IMAC has a beta of -0.64, indicating that its stock price is 164% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group has a beta of -0.39, indicating that its stock price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.9% of IMAC shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of IMAC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About IMAC

IMAC Holdings, Inc. owns, manages, and subleases a chain of innovative medical advancements and care regeneration centers in the United States. The company's outpatient medical clinics provide regenerative, orthopedic, and minimally invasive procedures and therapies to patients with sports injuries, ligament and tendon damage, and other related soft tissue conditions, as well as back, knee, and joint pains. It also provides physical therapy and spinal decompression, and chiropractic manipulation. The company owns or manages 15 outpatient medical clinics in Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee, Illinois, Louisiana, and Florida. IMAC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

About Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited provides aesthetic medical services. It offers surgical aesthetic treatments, such as eye surgery, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, and liposuction; and non-surgical aesthetic treatments comprising minimally invasive and energy-based treatments, including laser, ultrasound, and ultraviolet light treatments. The company also provides general healthcare and other aesthetic medical services, such as internal medicine, urology, gynecology, and obstetrics treatment services, as well as dentistry, dermatology, and hair loss treatment services. It operates 15 treatment centers in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

