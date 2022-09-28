Contrasting Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII)

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amazon.com and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amazon.com $469.82 billion 2.48 $33.36 billion $1.12 102.56 Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A $2.70 million N/A N/A

Amazon.com has higher revenue and earnings than Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amazon.com 2.39% 15.79% 5.07% Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II N/A -22.81% -4.99%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

57.2% of Amazon.com shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.4% of Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of Amazon.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Amazon.com and Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amazon.com 2 1 36 0 2.87 Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amazon.com currently has a consensus price target of $176.61, suggesting a potential upside of 54.37%. Given Amazon.com’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amazon.com is more favorable than Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II.

Summary

Amazon.com beats Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores. The company also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Rings, and Echo and other devices; provides Kindle Direct Publishing, an online service that allows independent authors and publishers to make their books available in the Kindle Store; and develops and produces media content. In addition, it offers programs that enable sellers to sell their products on its websites, as well as its stores; and programs that allow authors, musicians, filmmakers, Twitch streamers, skill and app developers, and others to publish and sell content. Further, the company provides compute, storage, database, analytics, machine learning, and other services, as well as fulfillment, advertising, publishing, and digital content subscriptions. Additionally, it offers Amazon Prime, a membership program, which provides free shipping of various items; access to streaming of movies and series; and other services. The company serves consumers, sellers, developers, enterprises, and content creators. Amazon.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II

Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

