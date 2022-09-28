Convex Finance (CVX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $468.82 Million

Convex Finance (CVX) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Over the last week, Convex Finance has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One Convex Finance coin can now be bought for $4.94 or 0.00025226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Convex Finance has a total market capitalization of $468.82 million and approximately $7.20 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Convex Finance

Convex Finance was first traded on May 17th, 2021. Convex Finance’s total supply is 94,892,227 coins. Convex Finance’s official website is www.convexfinance.com. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Convex Finance is a platform built to boost rewards for CRV stakers and liquidity providers alike, all in a simple and easy to use interface. Convex aims to simplify staking on Curve, as well as the CRV-locking system with the help of its native fee-earning token: CVX.”

