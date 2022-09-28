Cook Protocol (COOK) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $285,888.00

Cook Protocol (COOK) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. In the last week, Cook Protocol has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Cook Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Cook Protocol has a total market capitalization of $3.36 million and approximately $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cook Protocol Coin Profile

Cook Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2021. Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Cook Protocol is a platform built on Ethereum blockchain that connects retail investors with professional fund managers. The Cook Protocol provides retail investors with a diverse selection of asset management options offered by a wide variety of professional asset managers, so investors do not need to understand sophisticated concepts to ride the DeFi train. Telegram “

