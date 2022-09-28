Copiosa Coin (COP) Price Down 4.3% This Week

Copiosa Coin (COP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Copiosa Coin has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and $62,248.00 worth of Copiosa Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Copiosa Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0076 or 0.00000039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Copiosa Coin has traded down 4.3% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004115 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000386 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00011005 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10559062 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Copiosa Coin Coin Profile
Copiosa Coin’s official Twitter account is @copiosaofficial.
Copiosa Coin Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Copiosa Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Copiosa Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.