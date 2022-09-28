Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Underweight

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 46.84% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Core Laboratories from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Core Laboratories Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Core Laboratories stock opened at $13.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $630.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.69, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Core Laboratories has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $35.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.35 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Core Laboratories will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 28.0% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 16,083 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 67,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Core Laboratories by 33.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 130,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 32,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

