Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I boosted their price target on Core Molding Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.
NYSE:CMT opened at $9.63 on Monday. Core Molding Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.76 million, a P/E ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.61.
Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.
