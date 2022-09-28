Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Core Molding Technologies (NYSE:CMT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I boosted their price target on Core Molding Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Core Molding Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:CMT opened at $9.63 on Monday. Core Molding Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.76 million, a P/E ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.61.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies ( NYSE:CMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Core Molding Technologies had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $98.74 million during the quarter.

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a molder of thermoplastic and thermoset structural products. The company offers a range of manufacturing processes that include compression molding of sheet molding compound, resin transfer molding, liquid molding of dicyclopentadiene, spray-up and hand-lay-up, direct long-fiber thermoplastics, and structural foam and structural web injection molding.

