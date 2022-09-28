Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Corporate Office Properties Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 97.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Corporate Office Properties Trust to earn $2.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.1%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $23.09 on Wednesday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $29.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corporate Office Properties Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OFC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $302,000. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 643,311 shares during the last quarter.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

