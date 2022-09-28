Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.01

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$4.01 and traded as low as C$2.23. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at C$2.26, with a volume of 2,086,935 shares trading hands.

CJR.B has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.25 to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. TD Securities cut shares of Corus Entertainment from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. National Bankshares cut shares of Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corus Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.08.

The firm has a market cap of C$458.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.32, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

