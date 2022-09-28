Cosmos (ATOM) Market Cap Reaches $4.07 Billion

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 28th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for $13.11 or 0.00067085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $4.07 billion and approximately $661.72 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00088628 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00031194 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00018387 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001790 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000298 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002324 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00008110 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000158 BTC.
Cosmos Profile
Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 310,356,112 coins. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network.
Cosmos Coin Trading
