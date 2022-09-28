Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM) Short Interest Down 81.0% in September

Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,600 shares, a drop of 81.0% from the August 31st total of 450,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,730,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cosmos stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Cosmos Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:COSM – Get Rating) by 444.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,799 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.46% of Cosmos worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NASDAQ:COSM opened at $0.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.89. Cosmos has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $6.00.

Cosmos ( NASDAQ:COSM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cosmos had a negative return on equity of 112.91% and a negative net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $13.21 million during the quarter.

Cosmos Holdings Inc operates as a vertically integrated pharmaceutical company. It offers proprietary line of branded and generic pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, over-the-counter medications, health care, baby products, medical devices, and other products through its distribution channels and an ecommerce market place.

