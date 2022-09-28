Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,445 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:COST opened at $478.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $527.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $518.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,800 shares of company stock worth $1,449,904 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

