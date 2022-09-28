Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $3.10 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Costco Wholesale in a research report issued on Friday, September 23rd. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the retailer will post earnings of $3.10 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Costco Wholesale’s current full-year earnings is $14.37 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Costco Wholesale’s FY2024 earnings at $15.84 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $478.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $527.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $518.68. Costco Wholesale has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.87 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Schubert & Co grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,904. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

