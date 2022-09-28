Countryside Partnerships (LON:CSP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $212.20

Shares of Countryside Partnerships PLC (LON:CSP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 212.20 ($2.56) and last traded at GBX 226.60 ($2.74), with a volume of 123755 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 232.20 ($2.81).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Countryside Partnerships from GBX 295 ($3.56) to GBX 264 ($3.19) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 374.80 ($4.53).

Countryside Partnerships Stock Down 6.0 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 260.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 258.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.41. The stock has a market cap of £1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Countryside Partnerships

Countryside Partnerships Company Profile

In related news, insider Tim Lawlor sold 56,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.50), for a total value of £163,591.90 ($197,670.25).

Countryside Partnerships PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. The company offers mixed tenure developments, including affordable homes, homes for the private rental sector, and homes for private sale across London, the North, the Midlands, the South West and the Home Counties.

