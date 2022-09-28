Cream Finance Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $11.03 Million (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CREAM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Cream Finance has a total market cap of $11.03 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream Finance coin can now be purchased for $14.38 or 0.00073581 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cream Finance has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005115 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,571.29 or 1.00121956 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006779 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004754 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00057336 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010231 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005581 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00063510 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00078928 BTC.

Cream Finance Coin Profile

Cream Finance (CREAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 766,534 coins. Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance. Cream Finance’s official website is app.cream.finance. Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance.

Cream Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. Telegram | Discord | Medium | Github Docs “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

