Credit Suisse Group Cuts Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF) Price Target to 114.00

Adevinta ASA (OTCMKTS:ADEVF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from 123.00 to 114.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adevinta ASA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Adevinta ASA from 99.00 to 96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Adevinta ASA from 100.00 to 97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Adevinta ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.86.

Adevinta ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADEVF opened at $8.05 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average is $7.10. Adevinta ASA has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $19.40.

About Adevinta ASA

Adevinta ASA owns and operates online classifieds sites. The company's products and services include generalist classifieds, specialist real estate, motors, and jobs sites. It operates various online classifieds sites under the Adverts.ie, Agriaffaires, A Vendre a Louer, Autónavigátor.hu, Automobile.it, Autotrader, carsguide, coches.net, daft.ie, 2dehands/2ememain, DoneDeal, eBay Kleinanzeigen, Fotocasa, Grupo Zap, Groupe Argus, Gumtree, Habitaclia, Használtautó.hu, InfoJobs, Jófógás, Kufar, Kijiji, leboncoin, leboncoin hotel, Locasun, MachineryZone, Marktplaats, Milanuncios, mobile.de, motos.net, OLX Brasil, Paycar, Segundamano, subito, Truckscorner, Vide Dressing, vivanuncios, Willhaben, L'Argus, and Pilgo brands.

