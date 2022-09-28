Credit Suisse Group Lowers Medacta Group (OTCMKTS:MEDGF) Price Target to CHF 105

Medacta Group (OTCMKTS:MEDGF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from CHF 120 to CHF 105 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Medacta Group from CHF 124 to CHF 100 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Medacta Group from CHF 135 to CHF 119 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get Medacta Group alerts:

Medacta Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MEDGF opened at $86.33 on Monday. Medacta Group has a 52-week low of $86.00 and a 52-week high of $86.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.68.

Medacta Group Company Profile

Medacta Group SA develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and neurosurgical medical devices Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder, sports medicine, and spine procedures. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medacta Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medacta Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.