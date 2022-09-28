Credit Suisse Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 15,869 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 202% compared to the average volume of 5,259 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CS. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Credit Suisse Group by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 31,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 391.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

CS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6 to CHF 6.60 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Credit Suisse Group from CHF 6.60 to CHF 6 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a CHF 4 target price (down from CHF 5) on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.66.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.28. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $11.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. Credit Suisse Group had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 16.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers wealth management solutions, including investment advice and discretionary asset management services; risk management solutions, such as managed investment products; and wealth planning, succession planning, and trust services.

