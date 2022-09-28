Credit Suisse Group Trims GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Target Price to $56.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 55.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on GXO Logistics from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.65.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

NYSE GXO opened at $35.99 on Monday. GXO Logistics has a one year low of $34.67 and a one year high of $105.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.22 and a 200 day moving average of $52.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GXO Logistics will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $249,848,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,888,893.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 35,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,202,000 after acquiring an additional 14,720 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,206,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,382,000 after acquiring an additional 376,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 410,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,284,000 after acquiring an additional 62,464 shares in the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

