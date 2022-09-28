Creditcoin Trading 3.9% Lower This Week (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $213.09 million and $6.22 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001581 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005122 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001515 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00018009 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Satoshi (SATS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Creditcoin’s total supply is 689,900,170 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

