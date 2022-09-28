Credits (CS) Price Reaches $0.0054 on Top Exchanges

Credits (CS) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One Credits coin can now be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000028 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Credits has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. Credits has a total market cap of $1.22 million and $40,801.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005903 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004920 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000043 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kapu (KAPU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News. The official website for Credits is credits.com/en. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Credits

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.